Animal shelter fundraiser held in Susquehanna County

There was a happy group of pups on Saturday in Susquehanna County.

The "Who Let the Dogs Walk" event was held at Clifford Park in Clifford on Saturday afternoon.

The event raised money for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and featured a bake sale, donation table, and treat bags.

Students from the Lakeland School District put together the walk in honor of Earth Day last month.

"I actually lost my brother 6 years ago, and we got my dog, Bentley, and filled our lives with joy, and I decided what's better than helping out with dogs," said organizer Alyssa Clifford.