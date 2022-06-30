Faulty repairs to plane led to crash in Lackawanna County neighborhood

The plane crash-landed on a street in Moosic in September of 2020 and knocked out power to the area. The NTSB has released a report on the crash.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Faulty repairs to an engine caused a plane to crash in a neighborhood in Lackawanna County, according to officials investigating the incident.

The plane crash-landed on a street in Moosic in September of 2020 and knocked out power to the area. Two people in the plane were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NTSB report indicated that work done on the plane's engine three years before contributed to the engine failure.

The report also said that the pilot should have diverted to a nearer airport when he noticed the mechanical problem.