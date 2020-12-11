Preliminary report issued for Moosic plane crash

The single-engine plane crash-landed on a neighborhood street in Moosic in September.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Federal investigators have released new information about a plane crash in a neighborhood in Lackawanna County in September.

According to a preliminary report from the NTSB, the single-engine plane started to vibrate about 30 miles from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The pilot was heading to the airport when the engine started to smoke and totally lost power.

He was attempting an emergency landing when he came down on Stone Street in Moosic.

The craft hit a powerline and several trees but no houses.