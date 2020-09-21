Small plane crashes in Lackawanna County

"I was putting my kids to bed and all of a sudden the lights all went out and I heard something very loud it sounded like something loud fell," said Molly Abdalla of Moosic. "The lights started flickering, they stayed off, and then I heard yelling outside. So we ran out to see what was going on and the first thing, someone came and asked us for towels. And then we saw a plane. This is insane."

"First we heard a few loud booms and the transformers, and they're really loud crackling and popping. So I came into the house first. And I just came walking up the road, it was kind of eerie because it was so dark. And I had my phone with a little flashlight on and I saw was a plane, and I heard a woman, saying please help me, help me, help me. He was out of the plane at the time, I believe the man was the actual pilot. She was starting to drag them, I picked up his legs, and we dragged them about a house and a half away. And then, my son came up the road which I wasn't thrilled about but he came up the road. And I said, help me get him further we drag them up and maybe another house or so, And then I was screaming for help anyone could bring a towel or anything because it was bleeding pretty well from his head. I went over there and got some towels from them from the guy. And then he began self, bleeding from his head," Hoskins said.