Small plane crashes in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — A small single-engine plane crashed at about 8:30 p.m. on Stone Street near the Birney Plaza Shopping Center.
It did not hit any houses but it did strike a telephone pole.
Two people were on board; one pilot and one passenger.
Both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injures, according to the Moosic Borough Police Chief.
The plane was a private aircraft from the Burlington International Airport in Vermont and tried to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
Crews worked at the scene to cover up spilled gasoline.
According to PPL, over 500 customers were without power.
"I was putting my kids to bed and all of a sudden the lights all went out and I heard something very loud it sounded like something loud fell," said Molly Abdalla of Moosic. "The lights started flickering, they stayed off, and then I heard yelling outside. So we ran out to see what was going on and the first thing, someone came and asked us for towels. And then we saw a plane. This is insane."
Chad Hoskins heard the plane crash.
"First we heard a few loud booms and the transformers, and they're really loud crackling and popping. So I came into the house first. And I just came walking up the road, it was kind of eerie because it was so dark. And I had my phone with a little flashlight on and I saw was a plane, and I heard a woman, saying please help me, help me, help me. He was out of the plane at the time, I believe the man was the actual pilot. She was starting to drag them, I picked up his legs, and we dragged them about a house and a half away. And then, my son came up the road which I wasn't thrilled about but he came up the road. And I said, help me get him further we drag them up and maybe another house or so, And then I was screaming for help anyone could bring a towel or anything because it was bleeding pretty well from his head. I went over there and got some towels from them from the guy. And then he began self, bleeding from his head," Hoskins said.
The FAA is on its way to the scene to investigate.
There is no danger to the public at this time.