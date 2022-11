One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are investigating an early morning stabbing.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital, their condition is not known.

Police in Scranton have not said if anyone is in custody after Sunday morning's stabbing.