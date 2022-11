Jennifer and Gary Travinski have been charged after the 16-day-old child died last year.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Two people are now charged with the death of an infant in Luzerne County.

According to state police, Arya Travinski, 16 days old, passed away on November 28, 2021, in Larksville.

Now, Jennifer Travinski, 45, is charged with third-degree murder and related offenses.

Gary Travinski, 40, is also facing charges, including endangering the welfare of a child.

Both also face drug charges.