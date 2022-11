The man from Kingston thought he was meeting with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A cross-country coach at Wilkes University faces child sex charges.

Officials say, Nicholas Wadas, from Kingston, was meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Conversations, including sexual and graphic conversation, were turned over to the police.

Wadas was fired from his coaching position at Wilkes earlier this week.