Flames broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday night along Valley View Drive in Newton Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night.

The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit.

Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.