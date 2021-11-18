Dundaff Street in Dickson City ready to reopen

The street was badly damaged after heavy spring rains.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A bad storm left a roadway in ruins. It took time, but it's finally back in good shape.

Dundaff Street in Dickson City has been closed for more than six months after a culvert underneath the road broke, causing the road to crumble.

There are still "road closed" signs at the intersection of Main and Dundaff Street. We found some cars coming down Dundaff Street as the project appears nearly complete.

Contractors are still here putting the finishing touches on this project.

Many neighbors who live here say this has been a long time coming but are happy that things are getting back to normal. So are borough officials.

"We hope that this is a once in a lifetime thing. We certainly never wish this would happen again. It was a big strain on finances for the borough and our resources. It certainly was difficult for all the residents here that experienced flooding and the businesses that are here, the church, and the funeral parlor, that had to deal with the traffic issues, not being able for people to get through," said Dickson City Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.