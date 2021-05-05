Flooded basements, ripped up roads in Lackawanna County

Heavy rain on Tuesday left behind damage all across our area.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A lot of people across Lackawanna County are dealing with big messes on Wednesday.

One of the biggest messes is on Dundaff Street in Dickson City. A creek running under the street is now shooting out from underneath.

People in this neighborhood are dealing with flooded basements and at the same time, they’re stranded.

The police, county EMA officials, and PennDOT are at the scene. They tell us they can't say how long the street will be closed until the rain finally lets up. Even then, the water has already done serious damage to the road.

We talked to the owners of a restaurant in this neighborhood who said this was the last thing they needed.

"We're just about at a year after reopening after lockdown. We've pivoted here to all curbside pick-ups of takeout orders and our curbside just floated away," said Francis Ghilardi, owner of Carmalt Restaurant.