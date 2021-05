The road was originally expected to reopen Monday, but now there is no expected reopening date.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A road in Lackawanna County badly damaged by a storm earlier this week will not open on Monday as expected.

PennDOT now says the reopening of Dundaff Street in Dickson City is on hold.

Crews were there Friday cleaning up debris.

Heavy rain on Tuesday caused a creek to break through the culvert underneath the road.