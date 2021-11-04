Drive-thru fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

The annual fundraiser benefits the Lackawanna Blind Association.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna Blind Association could not host their Helen Keller Day fundraiser last year due to the pandemic, so this year organizers came up with an alternative.

The non-profit usually hosts a kid's fashion show, but on Sunday, a drive-thru celebration was held at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville.

For $20, folks could drive up, grab a pasta dinner and enter to win raffle baskets.

"We absolutely love the support of the community! We love what we do. We're passionate. We're passionate to provide services for the blind and the visually impaired in the community. So we're just really thrilled! We're thrilled with the volunteers that came out to help us," said Mary Lou Wascavich, executive director for the Lackawanna Blind Association.