Community dinner held in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Folks in Lackawanna County came together for a meal prepared by local restaurants.

Several restaurants provided the meal for free at the Covington Independent Fire Company.

It was put on by an organization called North Pocono FeedingFamilies, which partners with restaurants to cook a meal for their community.

The group formed during a time where a hot meal may be hard to come by.

"The ability to support local businesses and local families at the same time is just an opportunity that we're super grateful for. Our small businesses are community members too, and everybody needs a little bit of help right now." said Meagan Mielczarek, Vice-President of North Pocono Feeding Families.

Over 200 meals were given out at the community dinner.