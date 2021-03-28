Drive-thru Easter party held in Scranton

The Easter Bunny and his helpers gave out candy, pizza, and coupons for restaurants.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A little rain was not going to put a damper on an Easter celebration in Scranton.

The guest of honor was able to keep dry under a tent in McDade Park as he helped give out candy, pizza, and coupons for free meals at fast-food restaurants to kids.

Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O'Malley's family has been hosting holiday events like this for about 20 years.

"There isn't a lot to do with COVID right now, so we're super excited to get out even with the rain," said Natalie Stalker of Scranton.