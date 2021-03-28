Drive-thru Easter party held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A little rain was not going to put a damper on an Easter celebration in Scranton.
The guest of honor was able to keep dry under a tent in McDade Park as he helped give out candy, pizza, and coupons for free meals at fast-food restaurants to kids.
Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O'Malley's family has been hosting holiday events like this for about 20 years.
"There isn't a lot to do with COVID right now, so we're super excited to get out even with the rain," said Natalie Stalker of Scranton.
Volunteers went through about 80 trays of pizza and hundreds of chocolate bunnies at the Easter party in Scranton.