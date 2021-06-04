American Rescue Workers hand out Easter meals

More than 200 meals were handed out.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — More than 200 Easter meals were handed out Monday evening free of charge, thanks to the American Rescue Workers.

The group in Lycoming County held a drive-thru-style event Monday to pass out the meals.

Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Those who received the plates this year, including Bonnie Ehrhart from Renovo, who traveled an hour for dinner, said they were thankful.

"It's good for me because I can't stand and it's hard for me to cook. So I'm just so appreciative of it," said Ehrhart.