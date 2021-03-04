Church hosts soup supper in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, Pa. — Many Christians choose not to eat meat on Fridays during Lent.
So, a church in Waverly served up an alternative dinner for those observing Good Friday.
United Methodist Church in Waverly hosted a drive-thru soup supper at their spot along Church Street.
Volunteers dished up some Lenten favorites such as Manhattan Clam Chowder, Cream of Broccoli, Vegetable, and Creamy Shrimp Chowder.
"When we give away these soups or any kind of a dinner that we have like this, it just goes so fast. It makes us feel like we are doing our job. We are letting people know that we want to connect with them, that we want to be there for them," said Pastor Marianne Meyer.
The soup was free to anyone who wanted a cup or a bowl.
Any donations the church received will benefit the mission programs for church members in Lackawanna County.