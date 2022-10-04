Drive through Easter party in Scranton

The O'Malley family held the 22nd annual Easter party at Mcdade Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Another Easter-themed event in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

The O'Malley family held its 22nd annual free drive-through Easter party at Mcdade Park.

Kids from preschool through fifth grade were invited to come meet the Easter bunny and get some snacks.

There was also entertainment by DJ Jason Miller.

"It's just a great day free for the kids it's a safe secured event my mom came up with the idea about 25 years ago and we are still going strong," said O'Malley.

This year's Easter party was dedicated to the memory of Jay Schectman, a close family friend.

Halloween and Christmas events the family plans to put all will also be dedicated to him as well.