Annual Easter egg hunt at Divine Mercy in Scranton

Divine Mercy Parish held the egg hunt at noon in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Divine Mercy Parish along Davis Street in Scranton held its annual Easter egg hunt Sunday.

Kids were able to meet the Easter bunny and get their pictures taken.

And older children could use the event as an opportunity to help out their community.

"It's so nice to help the little kids like I don't know it just so fun for me to do the Easter egg hunt when I was little it just nice to see them doing the same as me," said 14-year-old Abigail Wilce, Taylor.

"It's beautiful it a wonderful event that the kids are able to some service hours and good thing for the community come out and enjoy," said Brittain Branull, Director with the parish.

Participants in the egg hunt competed for prizes of chocolate and other candy in Scranton.