Locals raise money for American Cancer Society

Sunday was the final day for a Regional American Cancer Society Telethon in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Newswatch 16's very own Chelsea Strub was proud to be a remote location host from the Viewmont Mall Sunday afternoon for the telethon and speak to people in our region who are making strides in promoting awareness, screening opportunities, and fundraising for the American Cancer Society.

Like folks from Valley View High School who raised thousands of dollars this year for the American Cancer Society through its Coaches vs. Cancer event.

That's the main event at the school, organizers say the effort goes beyond that through other events and raffles the organization puts on throughout the year all thanks to the support from the community.

"This year we raised a record amount for our school district and we were also number one in the nation for public schools for how much money we raised, we raised a little over 12,600," said Jackie Brown, Valley View Coaches vs Cancer Organizer.

The team at Valley View hopes to top that number next year.

