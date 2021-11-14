Dozens of kids vaccinated in Scranton

More than 30 people got their COVID-19 shot at the clinic on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sixth-grader James Boylan gave Newswatch 16 a thumbs up at the "Kick COVID-19" Community Corps free community wellness fair and COVID vaccine clinic held at West Scranton High School.

Next time in class, he says he'll get to raise his hand.

"Yeah, our teachers like to, like my teacher, Miss Michaels. She asked if anybody got the vaccine the last time we were at school. A couple of people said they did. So yeah, our teachers asked us about it," said Boylan.

James joined the more than 30 people getting vaccines on Sunday because of his friends and family too.

"My friend Owen, he got the vaccine, and my dad, my mom, my stepdad, and my stepmom. They all got it, and my stepsister, they got it. So I want to get it, so I'm on the same side," said Boylan.

The co-founder of Kick COVID-19 says that's her goal for the event.

"You know, end this pandemic, we need to get kids back in school. They need to, you know, ideally be fully vaccinated, especially with the holidays coming up. So the goal is to now increase that number of we're still reaching with all of our other age groups, and certainly providing vaccines for them, but the goal is now to get that five to 11-year-old age group fully vaccinated," said Jennifer Cauley, co-founder of Kick COVID-19.

For those not looking to get the vaccine, the event also provided other opportunities for health and wellness.

"Offering a number of wellness screenings from BMI blood pressure, mental health screenings, audiology, as well as COVID vaccines," said Cauley.