Long lines as children get the COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of children ages 5 to 11 rolled up their sleeves in Wayne County to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Bandaids on each child's arm represent a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, given at the Wayne Memorial Health System, Stourbridge Complex, in Honesdale.

Making these children, aged 5-11, one step closer to being fully vaccinated, and for some kids, smiles came with the visit.

"I'm very happy that I got it because then, It's less likely that I actually catch Covid, and it also helps other people to not catch it," said Jackie Gebhardt of Coshocton Lake, NY.

Jackie Gebhardt, 9, is the last sibling in her family to start the vaccination process.

Mom, Jennifer Gebhardt, says she's been patiently waiting for her last child to get the vaccine.

"I knew it was coming, but I've been waiting and waiting and watching the news, and they said maybe in October, maybe by the end of October, maybe November. Halloween came and went, and I've been waiting. So this is wonderful news," said Jennifer Gebhardt.

Just under 300 vaccines were given out. About 180 of them were administered to children ages 5-11.

Jojo Herz was one of them.

"Before I knew it, she just stuck it in, and now it hurts a little bit, but it was way faster than the flu shot, it hurt a lot less than the flu shot, and it's really good," Jojo Herz, of Kenoza Lake, NY.

The vaccination clinic wasn't just for children. Adolescents and adults looking to receive their first, second, or booster shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine could come.

Wayne Memorial employees say the turnout was better than expected and those who attended agreed.

"I expected it to be more of a ghost town, but there were a lot of people, and that was really heartening, and I was really excited to see that," said Meredith Huveneers of South Sterling.

"If we all do our part we can have a healthier and happy community, and that's especially important for our children, no matter what their needs are their social lives, their mental health, this is the way to end that so I definitely encourage everyone out there to go get vaccinated and do your part to end all of this," said Alison Kandrovy, Honesdale.

Children will have to come back in 3 weeks to receive their second doses.

