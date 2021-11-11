Free vaccine clinic held in Scranton

The push to get people vaccinated continued Thursday for folks who need COVID-19 vaccines or flu shots.

SCRANTON, N.Y. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held on Thursday where anybody aged 5 and up could come and get the shot.

Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves to receive their first, second, or booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Diane Smith from Clarks Smith brought her children to get vaccinated.

"They're both in school, in elementary school, and we're vaccinated as a family, and so we just thought it was the right thing to do. The holidays are coming and a bit of travel next year and all that good stuff."

Scranton Primary Health Care and the Department of Health hosted the clinic at the Scranton Emergency Services Training Center.

Students from Penn State administered the free shots while the city's fire department helped people get around the clinic.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots were available.

Everett Longo of Scranton is 92 years old. He got his booster shot. He's wondering why more people didn't come out for theirs.

"I think anybody that doesn't get it is foolish. What kind of protection can you get otherwise? You know, there is no guarantee you're not going to get this virus."

Flu shots were also available.

"The flu and COVID do mimic each other and it's important that you are protected from both. This is still here. We're coming up on the holidays. Now's the time to get vaccinated," said Joseph Hollander, Scranton Primary Health Care CEO.

Those who received their vaccine say the only way to move forward is to get vaccinated, not just for yourself, but for each other.

"I think we all want to be happy. We all want to live. We want our kids to be happy, to be healthy. We're at school, we're at social gatherings, etc., and it's just the right thing to do. We want to live," Smith said.

More than 100 people were vaccinated, and 21 of them were children.