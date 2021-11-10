Doctor's children part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

The doctor's kids were part of Moderna's vaccine trial.

SAYRE, Pa. — As a pediatrician with Guthrie Health System, Dr. Andrea Worley constantly sees children with COVID-19. She and her husband knew early on they would do everything they could to prevent their children from getting the virus.

Guthrie is based in Bradford County. Dr. Worley works across the border in New York.

Recently she enrolled her sons in the Moderna KidCore COVID-19 vaccine trial.

"Me and my husband looked at the data behind the adolescent trials and safety and after doing a lot of research we felt like this was the safest choice, and a lot safer than our kids getting COVID," Dr. Worley said.

In mid-August, eight-year-old Colton and six-year-old twins Tanner and Sawyer got their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"They wanted to do this. They want to see the pandemic end and they want to have normalcy and this was kind of their way to do this," Dr. Worley said.

Knowing her children were among the first of their age group to receive the Moderna vaccine was nerve-wracking for the Worleys. But the doctor says they weighed the risks and benefits.

"We know that some kids have to be the first. That's how trials happen. There has to be kids that are first. We talked to our kids a lot. We talked about the Polio Pioneers and all of the kids who have contributed to science," Dr. Worley said.

The Worleys found out last week that Tanner got a placebo while Sawyer and Colton received the actual vaccine.

"It's really nice to know that they're contributing to science but they're protected at the same time," Dr. Worley said.