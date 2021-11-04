District implements 'side-effect days' for elementary students

A district in our area has come up with a way to allow parents to monitor their kids for side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine without missing school.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Kids as young as five can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, and a school district in our area has come up with a way to allow parents to monitor their children for any possible side effects after getting the shot without missing school.

Lackawanna Trail School District in Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties wasted no time coming up with a plan to help parents who are planning to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 now that children ages five to 11 are eligible.

"We have an opportunity to allow them, when we put this together we didn't know all of the uses, we have an opportunity to allow them to stay home after this vaccination," said Lackawanna Trail Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas.

District officials posted on the district's Facebook page to let parents know that if their child gets the shot, the elementary center will allow kids to learn from home.

Students normally get three virtual days per marking period. These extra days home won't count against them.

"This was grassroots and something we didn't think of. A parent had approached us, a few parents over the last few days, and said, 'Some of our children would like to get vaccinated, 11, 10 year olds, and we would prefer to keep them home, even if they don't have side effects just to evaluate and watch them for side effects, just because this is new,'" added Rakauskas. "So I talked with my elementary principal, and we said, 'Why not give them more virtual days and take advantage of this?' So it's been a win-win."

The policy applies to Lackawanna Trail elementary school students. District officials believe this option will be easier on everyone.

"It's great peace of mind. Academically, they get to stay right in line, so, again, it's great for the teachers, for administration, for parents, and for students. It's a win all around," said Rakauskas.