HONESDALE, Pa. — Children and others can get their COVID-19 vaccine in Wayne County.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers is hosting a clinic this Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Stourbridge Medical Complex on Maple Avenue in Honesdale.

Children from five to 11, teenagers, and adults can all get vaccinated.

You must register online.