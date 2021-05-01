Donation drive held for animal shelter

MOOSIC, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County celebrated National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.
American Eagle at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic hosted a donation drive Saturday.
Volunteers from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter were also on hand with an adoptable pup to greet visitors.
The goal is to inform the community about pet adoption and how they can support the shelter, which relies completely on donations.
"We had a dog here earlier today. He got a little tired, so he went back to the shelter to lay down and have a little snooze. But, he generated a lot of interest, he enjoyed spending time with the community, and he may have found his forever home. There were a few people interested in adopting him, and that's always the goal for everything we do," said Jackie Galvin with Griffin Pond.
For more information on adoptable dogs and other furry friends at Griffin Pond, check out Griffin Pond's website.