Fur-ever friends up for adoption in Lackawanna County

A local organization held an adoption event for Valentine's Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some forever friendships may have been made on Saturday in Scranton.

St. Cats and Dogs welcomed folks to their facility in Nay Aug Park Saturday afternoon for a special cat adoption event.

The organization spays and neuters cats but has not been able to do much this year due to the pandemic.

That means - extra cats up for adoption.

Volunteers say, luckily, more families are looking for pets this year, too.

"Our adoptions have gone up somewhat, People are looking more because they're working from home more, people are looking more," said volunteer Janet Pencek.