Rescue dog and pups get worldwide audience

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how Hope's journey is reaching people worldwide.

HOP BOTTOM, Pa. — An animal rescue in Susquehanna County has an increased number of followers recently because of a special dog and her litter of puppies.

Grace Benson owns Laura's Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom. Benson has been doing Facebook live streams since the pandemic started last year every time she has a new rescue come in pregnant. She documents the births and gives daily check-ins on how mom and her babies are doing, including one 9-year-old hound named Hope.

Hope made her way from Virginia to the rescue in Susquehanna County in January pregnant and anemic. Volunteers say there was something different about Hope's story and more people were tuning in.

"She was really struggling and people just connected with her, kind of, and even though they don't really understand what's going on, they just know like this dog needs help," said volunteer Katelyn Supancik.

On February 1, Hope gave birth to a litter of 10 puppies, but it wasn't all good news. Two puppies didn't make it. Hope was also in trouble and had to receive medical care. Her eight puppies had to be bottle-fed for some time.

Over the weekend, the family was reunited.

Thousands of people watched on Facebook from all over the world.

Hope's puppies aren't ready for adoption now and won't be for several more weeks but there are ways that you can help support the rescue.

Hope's medications and vet visits will have to continue to keep her healthy and her puppies still need shots and spay and neutering. Those who can't donate, can share the posts and videos and watch along with the growing numbers of supporters.