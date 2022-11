The wreck was near the President Biden Expressway exit (185).

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash closed part of a highway in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 81 southbound was closed beginning at the President Biden Expressway exit (185) in Scranton due to a crash, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

The wreck was cleared by around 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.