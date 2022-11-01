PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison runs down the highs and lows of the seasons and what you can expect over the next few years.

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Because of the federal infrastructure law, we're going to be at this level for a while now. There were always peaks and valleys of how much we do, and we're hoping now over the next four years that we're kind of plateaued at a high level which is, I think what we need, and I think what everybody wants," said PennDOT official Richard Roman.

Roman says the biggest and longest project crews have been working on is the bridge replacement along Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.

"The traffic on (Interstate) 84 eastbound now is on a portion of the new bridge. Now we have to demolish what's there, build the other portion, and then the eastbound bridge will be done, and then we'll do the same thing then, flip-flopping on the westbound side."

PennDOT also began work to make repairs and repave the Casey Highway (Route 6). Officials say they've had complaints from drivers about the current surface being a rough ride, but this project isn't expected to be completed until next year.

"What you saw being done this summer is what's going to be done next summer. It's just along the entire length of the Casey, so we're repairing the concrete. We're repairing the bridge decks, and in the end, we're going to make it smooth and a safe ride," Roman said.

PennDOT officials say the dry weather this summer helped crews on some of these projects, but just because it's November doesn't mean they're done for the season.

"The plan is by the week of Thanksgiving, but if you see sunshine and nice weather, you're going to see us out in December."

Today we held a construction season wrap-up event in Dunmore, PA. The event noted the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in all six northeastern PA counties. See details on improvements completed and ongoing this year: https://t.co/f1s1eKlpAJ. @USDOTFHWA @USDOT pic.twitter.com/NVjpJuesdi — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) November 1, 2022