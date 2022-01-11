'Freedom Fighter' statue begins watch in Olyphant

A statue honoring the modern-day soldier will be unveiled this weekend in Lackawanna County.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — When Mark Zinskie began work on this statue in 2011, there was no big plan behind it. He didn't even know where the soldier would eventually end up.

"He's had it in his living room all this time. He brought it out for a special occasion to show us, and we jumped at the opportunity to have this," said Kim Onda Atkinson, a member of the Olyphant Freedom Fighter Committee.

"It's been a long journey since we conceptualized the project. So here we are, and there's a statue here in my hometown at the municipal building. Very grateful," said Zinskie.

It's called the Freedom Fighter statue, and it now stands tall in the borough of Olyphant, Zinskie's hometown.

The lone soldier is meant to represent modern men and women in the armed forces, specifically from the Gulf War.

"To me, it's emblematic of some of our local heroes who served in the desert. People don't realize the sacrifices men and women make when they work in the desert every day defending our freedom," Zinskie said.

That was a message Kim Onda Atkinson could get on board with. She formed the Olyphant Freedom Fighter Committee and started gathering support around the community.

That support was not hard to find, including from the Mid Valley School District.

Fundraising was put on hold for a while during the pandemic, but the committee finally surpassed its goal this past summer.

"To get to this point and look back at the last five years, it should've been done in 2019, but here we are in 2022 and thank God, that's all I can say."

Inspiration for the work of art also came from the loss of Peckville's Sgt. Jan Argonish who was killed in Afghanistan in 2007.

"This is definitely a tribute to him and his family, who have been enduring his loss ever since and maintaining his legacy," Zinskie said.

The official unveiling is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. behind the borough's municipal building in Olyphant.