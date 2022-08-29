Highway back open after crash in Lackawanna County

A tractor-trailer crash shut down a highway in Lackawanna County early Monday morning.

Police say the big rig rolled just before 4 Monday morning on Route 435 in Clifton Township.

Route 435 was closed in both directions near Gouldsboro. It reopened around 8 a.m.

There's no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the wreck here in Lackawanna County.

Due to the crash, there are transportation changes for North Pocono School District.

