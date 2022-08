Officers said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash in Taylor. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a dump truck in Lackawanna County.

It happened at the intersection of South Keyser Avenue and Continental Street in Taylor around 11:45 a.m.

Taylor police believe the crash happened when the motorcyclist ran a red light and collided with the truck.

Officers said the motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the truck was not hurt.