A vehicle hit the back of the building in Lackawanna County on Wednesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLAKELY, Pa. — A public library in Lackawanna County is closed after a crash Wednesday night.

A car hit the back of the Valley Community Library in Peckville around 6 p.m.

No one was injured, but the damage is bad enough that the library has to remain closed until repairs can be made.

Staff members tell us people can still use the drop box at the library to return books or other items there.

The Library is temporarily CLOSED. Please check back for updates. Posted by Valley Community Library on Thursday, August 25, 2022