Car crashes into business in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton.

Police say two cars were involved.

One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by a car coming down the street, and from the impact, that car also crashed into the front of the salon.

There were injuries but no word on the extent and no word if any charges will be filed in Scranton.