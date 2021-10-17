Craft fair aims to help small businesses in Lackawanna County

A portion of the registration fees goes to help pay for Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Shoppers in Lackawanna County were invited "up the Eynon" on Sunday, but not the old Eynon Drug store you might remember.

That's what the Eynon Archbald Lions Club calls its annual marketplace held at AC Field in the borough.

The marketplace helps pay for Thanksgiving meals for families in need, but this year, organizers reduced the registration fee in order to also help small businesses that may have struggled through the pandemic.

"It's just to get the community together. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club loves doing stuff for the community, just helping the community out, letting people know what we do. Being a Lion, our motto is 'we serve' so we like to serve," said Fran Stepkovitch with Eynon Archbald Lions Club.

There were all kinds of crafts and goodies for sale, along with basket raffles at the event.