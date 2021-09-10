Harvest festival raises money for children's advocacy organization

All proceeds from the festival will go towards the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — There was a celebration of the fall season in Wyoming County on Saturday.

Silver Springs Ranch played host to a Harvest Festival in Monroe Township, near Harveys Lake.

For $10 a carload, families could enjoy bounce houses, hayrides, fire pits, and live music.

Kids participated in costume contests and made pumpkin crafts.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

"Yes, it was amazing - with a dance competition, we have birthday parties, people are coming actually from New York, New Jersey, for the competition, Connecticut, local community members. So we're super grateful it's been an amazing turn out - the best that we've had yet," said Shannon Peduto, Executive Director of the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

All the money raised from the Harvest Festival will benefit the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center, which helps abused children and their families throughout Luzerne County.