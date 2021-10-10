Heritage festival held in Tamaqua

This year marked the 37th year for the Heritage Festival.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — There was a celebration of history and the fall season on Sunday in Schuylkill County.

The Tamaqua Historical Society presented its annual Heritage Festival - vendors lined the downtown selling hand-made crafts and holiday decorations.

There were also historical re-enactments and photos from the past on display.

"I think the weather's beautiful here, and the people are so friendly they're really nice, and it's all about getting together and doing things as a family," said Ruthie O'Dell of Plains.

