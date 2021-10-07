Covered bridge festival underway at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

This is the 39th year for the Covered Bridge Festival and the first year it's being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — More than 300 vendors are selling food and crafts at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, but this is not the Bloomsburg Fair. It's the Covered Bridge Festival.

The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 39th year and is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. It is usually held at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg on the weekend after the Bloomsburg Fair.

Earlier this year, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau announced the event would move as it outgrew the amusement park.

"I quit going in 2013 after it got so tight," said Kathy Edinger. "I'm not claustrophobic, but that made me crazy. So this is huge."

The four-day event typically draws more than 150,000 people. There were some early traffic issues.

"We didn't have enough access open into the parking lot. that's being corrected. We are getting more people to help direct traffic. We've learned a lot in our first year, so bear with us," said Cheri Bissinger, with the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau.

Even so, people are happy the festival is back after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is kind of our thing every year. She takes the day off from work and I'm retired. We come and check out everything," said Sherry Marczyk of Selinsgrove.

Vendors we spoke with are also enjoying the event.