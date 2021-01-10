Vendors and visitors enjoy beautiful week at Bloomsburg Fair

The 166th Bloomsburg Fair is winding down. There is only one more day to enjoy the fair, and luckily, the weather has been beautiful almost all week.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The sun is shining in Bloomsburg and thousands of people have made their way to the fair. It's been a busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair, but not quite as busy as it was in 2019. As of Friday morning, attendance was down more than 14,000 people. Even so, vendors are optimistic.

"Everybody looks forward to the last two days of the fair, Friday and Saturday. They are usually the biggest days of the week," said Vince Cocca.

Vince's Cheesesteaks is a staple at the Bloomsburg Fair. Owner Vince Cocca says business has been steady this week.

"We haven't had any big banner days but we've had a continuous steady flow of business. Coming in a year after COVID not knowing what to expect, I think it's a good week."

Vance's Apple Dumplings and Penn State ice cream is another longtime vendor. Owner James Vance says he is fortunate that his business has not had any supply issues and he has plenty of employees.

"Will we be down the end of the week? Maybe a little bit, but we should hold our own. Our ice cream sales will be down, but the apple dumplings will make the difference up, so we're good. It's all good here," said Vance.

Scott Levan owns Munder Wear, which features clothing made in the U.S. This is his second year at the Bloomsburg Fair.

"We are doing very well at both of our stands. People are getting to know Munder Wear and we are meeting people."

While attendance is down, you would not be able to tell from looking at the fairgrounds.

"I love it. I love it. It's nice coming out and seeing all the people, the vendors, and stuff. It's a good place to go and a great day today. Great weather! Great weather, yes," said Alberta Dieter of East Stroudsburg.

People looked forward to seeing the animals, the exhibits - and of course, the food.

"This is phenomenal. This is the way it used to be and it's great, fabulous," said Petra Rodriquez of Tobyhanna.

It rained for a few hours on Tuesday, but other than that the weather has been beautiful.

"The weather has been fantastic. It only rained Tuesday and I didn't come that day. But every other day!" said Linda Kreischer of Catawissa.

"I thought it was going to be really cold, that's why I wore my sweater. But the weather is fabulous, absolutely fabulous," said Rodriquez.

"Oh, great weather. Only that one day had some rain, but I've been here when it rained almost every day," said Robert Gotschal of Danville.

Robert Gotschal of Danville has been to the Bloomsburg Fair a few times this year.

"Oh, it's great. I'm 75-years-old. I've been here for years and years ever since I was a kid," said Gotschal.

There is still time to enjoy everything the vendors have to offer. The Bloomsburg Fair runs through Saturday night.