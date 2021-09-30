Animals take center stage at Bloomsburg Fair

The Bloomsburg Fair has historically been an agriculture and farming event. You'll see that when you step into the animal arenas.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are more than 1,200 animals at this year's Bloomsburg Fair, down from the normal 1,400. Even so, the animals remain some of the biggest and cutest attractions.

Most of the animals are raised by kids in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. The kids show their animals in the arenas.

Taylor Frey was proud to introduce us to her cows, Ariel and Olaf.

"A dairy beef steer and a dairy heifer," Taylor said. "I like showing the cows and showing them off to people."

Behind the scenes is the hustle and bustle of show preparations.

Raegan Milheim of Berwick is getting ready to show her rams and ewes.

"When we have to bathe them before the show, we have to use conditioner, Dawn, and we have to wash out the soap and blow-dry with a blow dryer. Then we brush out the wool to make sure it's nice and straight."

The kids tell Newswatch 16 they are happy to be back at the Bloomsburg Fair after a year off.

"Oh, it's really nice, I missed it. This is one of the things I look forward to, coming to the fair," Grace Bollinger said.

Some people who aren't showing the animals enjoy looking at them.

"All the different varieties and colors of them, you just don't see this every day if you're not a farmer," said Nick Kunkle.