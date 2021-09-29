The great grape stomping competition at the Bloomsburg Fair

Fair officials say grape stomping is a fun addition to the Bloomsburg Fair and people enjoy it.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are two vats with about a bushel of grapes in each one. The rules are simple: The contestants get in and stomp as many grapes as possible for one minute. In the end, they drain the juice and see who the winner is.

Grape stomping happens every day at 3 p.m. inside the Keystone Agricultural Center.

There are also wine vendors and wine tastings. Don't worry, though. It's not with the juice we made in the grape stomping competition.

"We've had great turnouts. We started two years ago. This is our second year doing it. Just you being here, you can see how many people are coming in. Randy, our president, is here. They're coming in here pretty good," said Brian Campbell, the superintendent of agriculture.