Happy to be back on stage at the Bloomsburg Fair

When fairs were canceled last summer, many performers were left without jobs. They are happy to be entertaining again and people are happy to be watching them.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Free Stage is one of the busiest places at the Bloomsburg Fair. With live performances throughout each day of the fair, there is never a dull moment.

Fairgoers were there on Thursday to see the Mahoney Brothers. And the Mahoney Brothers were happy to be performing.

"It's great to be back doing live shows in front of people. It's wonderful," Tim Mahoney said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough for musicians.

"All of our shows were canceled last year," Mahoney said.

Tim Mahoney says it's great to be back at the Bloomsburg Fair. Performing is in his blood.

"It's all we know how to do. We started out when we were about 20, I think, performing together, and we've done this for about 40 years, and this is what we do."

Musicians Dan and Galla echo those thoughts.

"We played five times in the whole year. Normally we play all the time," said Galla.

Bloomsburg is Dan and Galla's 11th fair this year, and they are grateful to be performing again.

"The thing I've really seen at all the fairs is the appreciation for something that maybe some of us took for granted, like people who come to fairs. Suddenly, we have a fair again."

The performers we spoke with hope to continue to perform for live audiences. It's certainly a case where people are happy on both sides of the stage.