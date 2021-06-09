Council president faces 10 years in prison for bribes

Prosecutors accused Robert Semenza Junior of taking money from businessmen in exchange for his vote on the Old Forge Borough Council.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Federal prosecutors have signed off on a plea agreement with the president of Old Forge Borough Council.

Robert Semenza Junior pleaded guilty to one bribery count.

Prosecutors accused him of taking money from businessmen in exchange for his vote on the council.

Semenza signed a plea agreement admitting to taking bribes between $6,500 and $15,000; he agreed to pay it all back

He must resign within ten days and cannot run for office for ten years.