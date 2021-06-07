Former Scranton cop facing federal charges

Thomas McDonald was charged Monday with several federal bribery charges.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton police officer on probation after making threats against members of his department is now facing federal bribery charges.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Thomas McDonald, 47, of Scranton, was charged in a criminal information with a federal bribery violation.

While working as a police officer for the Scranton Police Department in April 2018, authorities believe McDonald corruptly solicited for his own benefit, sex and sexual favors from one person and related conduct that included felony bribery violations with several others.