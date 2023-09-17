Community supports family of woman who died from breast cancer in Lackawanna County

The benefit held Sunday in Lackawanna County celebrated Monica Horvath's life and raised money to support her family.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A benefit was held Sunday in Lackawanna County to raise money for the family of a woman who died from breast cancer.

Monica Horvath passed away back in August. The event was held to celebrate her life and help support her family.

The benefit included live music, food, and cornhole tournaments.

Monica's family and friends say the event shows just how much Monica was loved.

"Monica was a wonderful human being; she had a heart of gold,” said Jennifer Lutteroty, a friend of Monica’s. “Anyone that ever met her, whether it was five minutes or five hours, fell in love with her. It really radiated that, and this event shows just how much that is."