Golf for a cause in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. — Golfers hit the links Friday morning in Lackawanna County for the annual Women's Resource Center golf tournament.

Chief meteorologist Kurt Aaron served as the honorary chair, with Ranger tagging along too.

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree was also part of the foursome at the Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor.

The tournament raised $35,000 to help the Women's Resource Center provide support and services for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

WNEP-TV is a media sponsor of the event.