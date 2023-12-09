Community steps up to save little league field

Players, coaches, and parents worked to bring the Christy Matthewson Little League Field back to life after it was lost under feet of water from Saturday's storms.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — After severe storms pummeled parts of Northeastern Pennsylvania this past weekend, Factoryville Little League parents like Peter Staffaroni were left devastated at the mess left after more than two feet of water flowed across the baseball field at Christy Mathewson Park.

"Gravel, debris in the field, infield dirt washed out, and damage to the fence is the biggest issue we'll have," said Peter Staffaroni, Factoryville Little League.

But like a closing pitcher who comes in to save a game, Dozens of community members took on that role, only this time they were saving the field.

"Me and my brother and my friend are getting the dirt from a pile over there to fill a crater," said Hunter Staffaroni, Factoryville.

"Yeah, it's nice to meet new people and help out," said Mason Pagnotti.

Mason Pagnotti and his team had to forfeit a game because the field was unplayable.

Now, with the help of others, he's hoping his fall ball season can get back on track.

"Getting back to playing baseball here, it's definitely a nice field," said Pagnotti.

While they don't use the field for any of their practices.

Members from Lackawanna Trails Girls Field Hockey came to offer their help as their way of giving back.

"When our field got destroyed, the community came to help us, and now it's our turn to return the favor," said Kacie Higgins, Lackawanna Trail Field Hockey.

Although much of the debris has been picked up, there is still work that needs to be done, little league organizers say a new fence will need to be put in, as well as dirt brought in for the infield before any play can happen on this baseball diamond.