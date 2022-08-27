Children's career fair held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids in Scranton got a chance to learn more about possible careers on Saturday.
The Outreach Center for Community Resources held a children's career fair to help kids get interested in their futures.
The fair on North 7th Avenue hosted firefighters, police officers, nurses, and others teaching kids about what they do.
"Seeing their personalities come out asking them what they want to be one wants to be a zoologist we don't have a stand like that here today maybe because of the raptors and then one wanted to be an astronomer so that was cool. A lot of vets, a lot of teachers, a lot of cops, a lot of firefighters, but I think we're broadening their horizons a here today and we're definitely here to represent the trades," said Lexie Langan, Business Development Leader, Milnes Engineering Construction Surveying.
The fair had more than just career listings kids could get also get free hair cuts, back to school supplies, and vaccines in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.