Move-in day at the University of Scranton

While cyclists were pedaling around Scranton for the Electric City Classic, others nearby were unpacking for move-in weekend at the University of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The class of 2026 has more than a thousand students which is one of largest in the school's history.

Many of those students will be living on campus and hundreds of volunteer movers helped with getting them settled in the dorms.

Many were excited that this will be a more normal school year without a lot of problems from COVID-19.

"It feels awesome, especially to see that we have such a big class coming in. We have a ton of first years everyone seems super excited to be here. It's really exciting to see everyone smile because last year we all had masks on," said Sam Durante, Fall Move-In Zone Captain.

All of the fun of move-in weekend continues Sunday at the University of Scranton.

The university will also display a special tribute to returning students on its Class of 2020 Gateway.